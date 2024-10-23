Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Launches Barges at Claytor Lake

    DUBLIN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Video by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) engineers launch modular barges into Claytor Lake using a 142-foot-long crane after careful assembly. These barges, along with the tugboats launched the day before, will facilitate the post-Hurricane Helene debris removal process. This process consists of several phases, beginning with site surveys and surface debris removal. Initially, each tugboat will push a barge carrying either an excavator or a 40-cubic yard roll-off container to collect debris. In the next phase, the roll-off containers are removed from the barges, and debris is sorted into categories: green waste, construction material, general trash, and hazardous materials. Finally, the separated debris is transported to a designated dump site for disposal. (Courtesy Aerial Images by Daniel Monroe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 01:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941380
    VIRIN: 241014-A-HU469-1105
    Filename: DOD_110645087
    Length: 00:17:49
    Location: DUBLIN, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Launches Barges at Claytor Lake, by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    USACE
    Emergency Management
    debris management
    Hurricane Helene
    HELENE24

