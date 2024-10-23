USACE Launches Barges at Claytor Lake

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941380" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) engineers launch modular barges into Claytor Lake using a 142-foot-long crane after careful assembly. These barges, along with the tugboats launched the day before, will facilitate the post-Hurricane Helene debris removal process. This process consists of several phases, beginning with site surveys and surface debris removal. Initially, each tugboat will push a barge carrying either an excavator or a 40-cubic yard roll-off container to collect debris. In the next phase, the roll-off containers are removed from the barges, and debris is sorted into categories: green waste, construction material, general trash, and hazardous materials. Finally, the separated debris is transported to a designated dump site for disposal. (Courtesy Aerial Images by Daniel Monroe)