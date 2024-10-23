KS 25 | U.S. Navy Sailors with 12th MLR Exchange Medical Tactics with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Sailor Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class David Anaya with 3rd Medical Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, exchanges medical processes and techniques with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members in preparation for exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 22, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. Anaya is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)