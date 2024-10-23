U.S. Navy Sailor Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class David Anaya with 3rd Medical Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, exchanges medical processes and techniques with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members in preparation for exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 22, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. Anaya is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 01:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941378
|VIRIN:
|241022-M-MQ870-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110645085
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|HOKKAIDO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KS 25 | U.S. Navy Sailors with 12th MLR Exchange Medical Tactics with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, by Cpl Shayla Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.