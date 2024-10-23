Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACUP-Cross-Service Demo

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    10.25.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Wise 

    AFN Kunsan

    Kunsan Air Base hosted its first “cross-servicing” demonstration to showcase interoperability between U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force personnel on October 18, 2024.

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 21:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 941358
    VIRIN: 241025-F-MC941-4213
    Filename: DOD_110644852
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACUP-Cross-Service Demo, by SrA Brooke Wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Korea
    Kunsan
    interoperability
    ROKAF
    Cross-Servicing

