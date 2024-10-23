Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACUP-Active Shooter Exercise

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.27.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Wise 

    AFN Kunsan

    The 8th Security Forces Squadron conducts active shooter training at Kunsan Air Base Republic of Korea, Sept 27, 2024. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Brooke Wise)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 21:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 941357
    VIRIN: 240927-F-MC941-4301
    Filename: DOD_110644848
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACUP-Active Shooter Exercise, by SrA Brooke Wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kunsan
    Air Force
    Security Forces
    Republic of Korea
    Active Shooter

