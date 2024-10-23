Airmen from the 36th Wing enhance their skills and learn during a base wide Operation Readiness Exercise: SLINGSTONE 24-4. This exercise empowers the Airmen of the 36th Wing to take charge of their training.(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 20:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|941352
|VIRIN:
|241021-F-JX890-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110644776
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|GU
This work, SLINGSTONE 24-4: ENDEX Video, by SSgt Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
