Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SLINGSTONE 24-4: ENDEX Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    10.21.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones 

    36th Wing

    Airmen from the 36th Wing enhance their skills and learn during a base wide Operation Readiness Exercise: SLINGSTONE 24-4. This exercise empowers the Airmen of the 36th Wing to take charge of their training.(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 20:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 941352
    VIRIN: 241021-F-JX890-1001
    Filename: DOD_110644776
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLINGSTONE 24-4: ENDEX Video, by SSgt Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Airman Magazine
    SLINGSTONE 24-4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download