    KAMANDAG 8 B-ROLL: MRF-SEA, Philippine Marines, JGSDF conduct HADR Demonstration

    BURGOS, PHILIPPINES

    10.19.2024

    Video by Sgt. Christian Tofteroo 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines attached to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit; Philippine Marines with 4th Marine Brigade, and service members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, conduct a humanitarian aid and disaster relief demonstration during KAMANDAG 8 at Camp Cape Bojeador, Burgos, Philippines, Oct. 20, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, JGSDF, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Christian Tofteroo)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 00:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941350
    VIRIN: 241020-M-PO052-1002
    Filename: DOD_110644764
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: BURGOS, PH

    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KAMANDAG 8 B-ROLL: MRF-SEA, Philippine Marines, JGSDF conduct HADR Demonstration, by Sgt Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HADR
    KAMANDAG
    MRFSEA

