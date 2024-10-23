KAMANDAG 8 B-Roll: MRF-SEA, Philippine Marines, JGSDF conduct HADR Demonstration

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, Philippine Marines with 4th Marine Brigade, members of the Philippine Bureau of Fire Protection, and service members with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, worked alongside each other conducting a humanitarian aid and disaster relief demonstration during KAMANDAG 8 at Camp Cape Bojeador, Burgos, Philippines, Oct. 20, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Christian Tofteroo)
10.19.2024
10.24.2024 19:42
B-Roll
941348
241020-M-PO052-1001
DOD_110644762
00:04:21
PH
2
2
