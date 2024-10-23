3d LCT provides a live-fire demonstration using the ZeroMark FCS on MCBH

U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a live-fire demonstration showcasing the ZeroMark Fire Control Systems capabilities on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Oct. 23, 2024. The ZeroMark FCS is an AI-powered tool that enhances aim accuracy and counter-drone capabilities, providing Marines with a portable, real-time threat detection and response tool. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)
10.23.2024
10.24.2024
B-Roll
MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
