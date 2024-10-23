Movement is Medicine

Tech. Sgt. Madeline Hopkins, 75th Air Base Wing Airman Leadership School instructor, tells her story of overcoming adversity through physical fitness, October 24, 2024. Hopkins previously earned an Air Mobility Command Air Force Athlete of the Year award. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Charlotte Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 18:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941346
|VIRIN:
|241024-F-YI648-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110644706
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.