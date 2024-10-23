Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Movement is Medicine

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Charlotte Taylor 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. Madeline Hopkins, 75th Air Base Wing Airman Leadership School instructor, tells her story of overcoming adversity through physical fitness, October 24, 2024. Hopkins previously earned an Air Mobility Command Air Force Athlete of the Year award. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Charlotte Taylor)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 18:38
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US

    resilience
    movement
    Athlete of the Year
    AFPAA
    2d Audiovisual Squadron

