Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    QUART 25.1 B-Roll: Deck Landing Qualifications

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. Luc Boatman 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing conduct deck landing qualifications on the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training off the coast of Southern California, Oct. 23, 2024. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luc Boatman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 18:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941345
    VIRIN: 241023-M-WD207-1001
    Filename: DOD_110644704
    Length: 00:07:37
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QUART 25.1 B-Roll: Deck Landing Qualifications, by Sgt Luc Boatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blue-GreenTeam, Navy, USS Somerset, QUART 25.1, EveryDomain, I MEF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download