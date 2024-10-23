U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing conduct deck landing qualifications on the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training off the coast of Southern California, Oct. 23, 2024. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luc Boatman)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 18:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941345
|VIRIN:
|241023-M-WD207-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110644704
|Length:
|00:07:37
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, QUART 25.1 B-Roll: Deck Landing Qualifications, by Sgt Luc Boatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.