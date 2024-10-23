AFLCMC Engineering Directorate Hosts 20th Pumpkin Chuck

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Engineering Directorate hosted the 20th annual Wright-Patterson Pumpkin Chuck on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.



Teams ranging from local high school students to professional Air Force engineers competed to hurl pumpkins and squashes using catapults, trebuchets and human-powered devices. Some teams were able to send gourds thousands of feet along a runway beside the National Museum of the United States Air Force.



The 2024 Pumpkin Chuck included a STEM area where visitors learned about the physics of the machines and the Combined Federal Campaign. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)