    AFLCMC Engineering Directorate Hosts 20th Pumpkin Chuck

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Video by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Engineering Directorate hosted the 20th annual Wright-Patterson Pumpkin Chuck on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

    Teams ranging from local high school students to professional Air Force engineers competed to hurl pumpkins and squashes using catapults, trebuchets and human-powered devices. Some teams were able to send gourds thousands of feet along a runway beside the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

    The 2024 Pumpkin Chuck included a STEM area where visitors learned about the physics of the machines and the Combined Federal Campaign. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFLCMC Engineering Directorate Hosts 20th Pumpkin Chuck, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

