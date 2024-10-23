Video highlights of aerial acts scheduled to perform at Luke Days 2024. A semi-annual air show at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Every act is subject to change. (U.S. Air Force video by Daniel Eby)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 17:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941341
|VIRIN:
|240315-F-JH362-9525
|Filename:
|DOD_110644492
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke Days 2024 Performers, by Daniel Eby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
