    USACE provides water pumps to bring flood relief to Lake Bonny residents

    LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Video by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    LAKELAND, Fla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District (USACE) mobilized and delivered three water pumps to the city of Lakeland, Florida to relieve Lake Bonny flooding to residences.
    On Oct 22, Heavy Equipment Operators from the USACE Jacksonville District South Florida Office in Clewiston, Fla., loaded three water pumps onto trucks and delivered them and 9,000 feet of water pipe to the northwest corner of Lake Bonny.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 15:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941324
    VIRIN: 241023-A-BO243-5530
    Filename: DOD_110644261
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    Jacksonville District
    Hurricane Milton
    Milton24
    Lake Bonny

