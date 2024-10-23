USACE provides water pumps to bring flood relief to Lake Bonny residents

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



LAKELAND, Fla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District (USACE) mobilized and delivered three water pumps to the city of Lakeland, Florida to relieve Lake Bonny flooding to residences.

On Oct 22, Heavy Equipment Operators from the USACE Jacksonville District South Florida Office in Clewiston, Fla., loaded three water pumps onto trucks and delivered them and 9,000 feet of water pipe to the northwest corner of Lake Bonny.