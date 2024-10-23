USACE provides water pumps to bring flood relief to Lake Bonny residents

LAKELAND, Fla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District (USACE) mobilized and delivered three water pumps to the city of Lakeland, Florida to relieve Lake Bonny flooding to residences.
On Oct 22, Heavy Equipment Operators from the USACE Jacksonville District South Florida Office in Clewiston, Fla., loaded three water pumps onto trucks and delivered them and 9,000 feet of water pipe to the northwest corner of Lake Bonny.
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 15:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941324
|VIRIN:
|241023-A-BO243-5530
|Filename:
|DOD_110644261
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
