FOD Walk Luke Days 2024

TSgt Rodney Roach explain what a Foreign Object Damage (FOD) Walk is and the importance of having one after a large event such as Luke Days 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Daniel Eby)
|03.29.2024
|10.24.2024 17:22
|Video Productions
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
