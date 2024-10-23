Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FOD Walk Luke Days 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Video by Daniel Eby 

    56th Fighter Wing

    TSgt Rodney Roach explain what a Foreign Object Damage (FOD) Walk is and the importance of having one after a large event such as Luke Days 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Daniel Eby)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 17:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941323
    VIRIN: 240329-F-JH362-9650
    Filename: DOD_110644249
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FOD Walk Luke Days 2024, by Daniel Eby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Military
    56th Fighter Wing
    United State Air Force
    Luke Days 2024
    foreign object damage (FOD)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download