    Luke AFB EOD B-Roll

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Video by Daniel Eby 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Airmen at Luke Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) participate in a training exercise. Which consist of finding and defusing explosives in an urban setting. (U.S. Air Force video by Daniel Eby)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 16:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941321
    VIRIN: 240111-F-JH362-9611
    Filename: DOD_110644224
    Length: 00:06:38
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke AFB EOD B-Roll, by Daniel Eby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military
    United States Air Force
    EOD
    56th Fighter Wing
    Explosive Ordanance Disposal
    Luke Air Force Base (AFB)

