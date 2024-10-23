Airmen at Luke Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) participate in a training exercise. Which consist of finding and defusing explosives in an urban setting. (U.S. Air Force video by Daniel Eby)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 16:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941321
|VIRIN:
|240111-F-JH362-9611
|Filename:
|DOD_110644224
|Length:
|00:06:38
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke AFB EOD B-Roll, by Daniel Eby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.