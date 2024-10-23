Foundational Skills Training Intel Center of Excellence Capstone

U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) and U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training (CIMT) are developing an immersive, two-day Foundation Skills capstone training event at the end of Initial Military Training
Foundational skills training promotes skill-set proficiency, cohesion, comradery, and prevention of harmful behaviors.
These capstones are designed to prepare trainees with skills to prepare them for higher risk transition windows, especially to Soldiers’ First Unit of Assignment (FUA), and reinforce concepts taught through Command Programs throughout training.
