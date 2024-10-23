Foundational Skill Training Capstone - Fort Jackson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941315" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) and U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training (CIMT) are developing an immersive, two-day Foundation Skills capstone training event at the end of Initial Military Training.



Capstones are designed to prepare trainees with skills to face upcoming transitions, especially to their first unit of assignment, and to reinforce concepts taught through command programs throughout their training.



Foundational skills are a set of intrinsically linked requirements that range from basic soldier skills to life skills to prevention and resilience. Considering these skills as a holistic package enables us to avoid a checklist mentality toward skills critical for team building, which is essential to warfighting.