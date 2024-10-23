Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Foundational Skill Training Capstone - Fort Jackson

    UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) and U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training (CIMT) are developing an immersive, two-day Foundation Skills capstone training event at the end of Initial Military Training.

    Capstones are designed to prepare trainees with skills to face upcoming transitions, especially to their first unit of assignment, and to reinforce concepts taught through command programs throughout their training.

    Foundational skills are a set of intrinsically linked requirements that range from basic soldier skills to life skills to prevention and resilience. Considering these skills as a holistic package enables us to avoid a checklist mentality toward skills critical for team building, which is essential to warfighting.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 15:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941315
    VIRIN: 241024-D-UW048-5169
    Filename: DOD_110644159
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Foundational Skill Training Capstone - Fort Jackson, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Foundational Skills Training

