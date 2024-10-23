Leaders from across the 5th Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) discuss how they are implementing Holistic Health and Fitness without an embedded Human Performance Team

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Leaders across the 5th Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) discuss implementing Holistic Health and Fitness without an embedded Human Performance Team by utilizing available resources on their installation to bring Army Doctrine to life.



The 5th Security Forces Assistance Brigade's mission enables them to continuously transform how they prepare their service members to complete their mission. Utilizing organic assets and partnerships with units on Joint Base Lewis-McChord enabled their Brigade Leadership to prioritize evolving the way Soldiers within their Brigade holistically prepare for their evolving mission within the Indo-Pacific.