Leaders across the 5th Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) discuss implementing Holistic Health and Fitness without an embedded Human Performance Team by utilizing available resources on their installation to bring Army Doctrine to life.
The 5th Security Forces Assistance Brigade's mission enables them to continuously transform how they prepare their service members to complete their mission. Utilizing organic assets and partnerships with units on Joint Base Lewis-McChord enabled their Brigade Leadership to prioritize evolving the way Soldiers within their Brigade holistically prepare for their evolving mission within the Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 15:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|941314
|VIRIN:
|241024-A-RN673-2476
|Filename:
|DOD_110644158
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS- MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Leaders from across the 5th Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) discuss how they are implementing Holistic Health and Fitness without an embedded Human Performance Team, by SGT James Lundy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.