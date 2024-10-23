Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders from across the 5th Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) discuss how they are implementing Holistic Health and Fitness without an embedded Human Performance Team

    JOINT BASE LEWIS- MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Video by Sgt. James Lundy 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Leaders across the 5th Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) discuss implementing Holistic Health and Fitness without an embedded Human Performance Team by utilizing available resources on their installation to bring Army Doctrine to life.

    The 5th Security Forces Assistance Brigade's mission enables them to continuously transform how they prepare their service members to complete their mission. Utilizing organic assets and partnerships with units on Joint Base Lewis-McChord enabled their Brigade Leadership to prioritize evolving the way Soldiers within their Brigade holistically prepare for their evolving mission within the Indo-Pacific.

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 15:24
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS- MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    SFAB
    H2F
    armynewswire

