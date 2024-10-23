Foundational Skills Training Center for Initial Military Training Command Overview

U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) and U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training (CIMT) are developing an immersive, two-day Foundation Skills capstone training event at the end of Basic Combat Training (BCT), One Station Unit Training (OSUT), and Advanced Individual Training (AIT).
Capstones are designed to prepare trainees with skills to face upcoming transitions, especially to their first unit of assignment, and to reinforce concepts taught through command programs throughout their training.
Foundational skills are a set of intrinsically linked requirements that range from basic soldier skills to life skills to prevention and resilience. Considering these skills as a holistic package enables us to avoid a checklist mentality toward skills critical for team building, which is essential to warfighting.
