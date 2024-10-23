Spiritual Readiness is an individuals' ability to endure and overcome hardship, stress, and tragedy by making meaning in life experiences. One of the five pillars of the Holistic Health and Fitness, #H2F, System that is revolutionizing the way that U.S. Army Soldiers prepare for combat.
Listen to the Chief of Chaplains, Maj. Gen. William Green, discuss the importance of the Spiritual Domain during this years #H2F Symposium.
This work, U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains, Maj. Gen. William Green, discuss the importance of the Spiritual Domain during the 2024 #H2F Symposium., by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
