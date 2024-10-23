Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains, Maj. Gen. William Green, discuss the importance of the Spiritual Domain during the 2024 #H2F Symposium.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON DC, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Spiritual Readiness is an individuals' ability to endure and overcome hardship, stress, and tragedy by making meaning in life experiences. One of the five pillars of the Holistic Health and Fitness, #H2F, System that is revolutionizing the way that U.S. Army Soldiers prepare for combat.

    Listen to the Chief of Chaplains, Maj. Gen. William Green, discuss the importance of the Spiritual Domain during this years #H2F Symposium.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 15:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 941312
    VIRIN: 241024-D-UW048-9840
    Filename: DOD_110644155
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: WASHINGTON DC, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains, Maj. Gen. William Green, discuss the importance of the Spiritual Domain during the 2024 #H2F Symposium., by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    H2F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download