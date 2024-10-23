U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains, Maj. Gen. William Green, discuss the importance of the Spiritual Domain during the 2024 #H2F Symposium.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941312" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spiritual Readiness is an individuals' ability to endure and overcome hardship, stress, and tragedy by making meaning in life experiences. One of the five pillars of the Holistic Health and Fitness, #H2F, System that is revolutionizing the way that U.S. Army Soldiers prepare for combat.



Listen to the Chief of Chaplains, Maj. Gen. William Green, discuss the importance of the Spiritual Domain during this years #H2F Symposium.