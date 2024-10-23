Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nightmare without Supply

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Can you imagine a day where all the supplies and quality of life services are no longer around? Fortunately, you will never have this live in this nightmare scenario thanks to the dedicated efforts of the Supply Corps community and NAVSUP. We ensure the vital supplies and services you need are always available, no matter where you are in the world. #NavySupply #LogisticsWinsWars

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 15:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941311
    VIRIN: 241025-N-AE068-9261
    Filename: DOD_110644154
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nightmare without Supply, by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Logisitics
    Halloween
    NAVSUP
    NavySupply

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download