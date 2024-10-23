Tales with the Chief Season 2 Episode 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941309" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief Master Sergeant Jason Shaffer, Command Chief Master Sergeant, 56th Fighter Wing, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Joining him on this Special Edition are military children to discuss what like is like growing up having parents serve in our Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Daniel Eby)