Chief Master Sergeant Jason Shaffer, Command Chief Master Sergeant, 56th Fighter Wing, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Joining him on this Special Edition are military children to discuss what like is like growing up having parents serve in our Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Daniel Eby)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 16:03
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|941309
|VIRIN:
|240410-F-JH362-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_110644149
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tales with the Chief Season 2 Episode 1, by Daniel Eby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.