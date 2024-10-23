Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National First Responders Day

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Wing discuss National First Responders Day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 24, 2024. Firefighters, police officers, emergency medical technicians, and all those who are first on the scene are honored on NFRD. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 13:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 941289
    VIRIN: 241024-F-NC038-4678
    Filename: DOD_110643942
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    355th Wing
    National First Responders Day
    NFRD

