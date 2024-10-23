video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Wing discuss National First Responders Day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 24, 2024. Firefighters, police officers, emergency medical technicians, and all those who are first on the scene are honored on NFRD. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)