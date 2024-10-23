U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Wing discuss National First Responders Day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 24, 2024. Firefighters, police officers, emergency medical technicians, and all those who are first on the scene are honored on NFRD. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 13:46
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|941289
|VIRIN:
|241024-F-NC038-4678
|Filename:
|DOD_110643942
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National First Responders Day, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.