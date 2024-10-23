Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Open Session on Human Rights Abuses and Violations in North Korea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Video by Mark CHURMS 

    U.S. Department of State           

    As part of the United States-Republic of Korea-Japan Trilateral Meeting on DPRK Human Rights, the Department of State hosted an Open Session with DPRK Human Rights Survivors on October 18 in Washington D.C. The open session featured opening remarks by Deputy Secretary Campbell, ROK Unification Minister Kim, and Japanese Ambassador Yamada. North Korean escapees and expert panelists gave statements on the egregious human rights violations occurring in the DPRK, supporting truth-telling and memorialization efforts, followed by country statements by the United States, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Germany, and Sweden.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 13:53
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 941288
    VIRIN: 241024-S-NU539-1003
    Filename: DOD_110643940
    Length: 01:33:29
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    North Korea
    ROK
    Deputy Secretary of State
    DPRK
    Kurt Campbell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download