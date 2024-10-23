Open Session on Human Rights Abuses and Violations in North Korea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As part of the United States-Republic of Korea-Japan Trilateral Meeting on DPRK Human Rights, the Department of State hosted an Open Session with DPRK Human Rights Survivors on October 18 in Washington D.C. The open session featured opening remarks by Deputy Secretary Campbell, ROK Unification Minister Kim, and Japanese Ambassador Yamada. North Korean escapees and expert panelists gave statements on the egregious human rights violations occurring in the DPRK, supporting truth-telling and memorialization efforts, followed by country statements by the United States, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Germany, and Sweden.