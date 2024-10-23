355th Wing Mission Video

The mission video covers the 355th Wings vision and priorities at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 24, 2024. The newly updated mission video highlights major changes coming to D-M in the future. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 13:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941284
|VIRIN:
|241021-F-NC038-8019
|PIN:
|231020
|Filename:
|DOD_110643891
|Length:
|00:04:40
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.