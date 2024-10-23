Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Navy And Marine Corps Cybersecurity Leaders Video Discussion

From the Office of the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare (N2N6D)
In honor of the 20th Anniversary of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, civilian leadership in cybersecurity from the United States Navy and the United States Marine Corps have recorded a Joint video message for release across the fleet and the force.
In the 3-minute video, Scott St. Pierre, the Navy Cybersecurity Division Leader in the office of the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare / Navy Chief Information Officer and Dr. Daniel Corbin, the Senior Information Security Officer for the US Marine Corps discussing this year’s Cybersecurity Awareness month.
This year marks the 20th annual recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month.
The 2024 event slogan, ‘We are all Cybersecurity Warriors,’ emphasizes that cybersecurity is an All Hands effort for Sailors, Marines, Department of the Navy Civilians, contractors, and even Navy and Marine Corps family members.
