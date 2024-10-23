Lt. Col. David Sulhoff from Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps discusses how updates to the Field Training Victory program prepares cadets to be the officers the Air Force needs at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, October 24, 2024. Field Training Victory occurs in most cases between the sophomore and junior year of college during a cadet's tenure in AFROTC. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 11:12
|Category:
|PSA
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
This work, Developing the Officers We Need, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
