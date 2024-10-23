Developing the Officers We Need

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. David Sulhoff from Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps discusses how updates to the Field Training Victory program prepares cadets to be the officers the Air Force needs at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, October 24, 2024. Field Training Victory occurs in most cases between the sophomore and junior year of college during a cadet's tenure in AFROTC. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)