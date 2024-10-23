Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Developing the Officers We Need

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. David Sulhoff from Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps discusses how updates to the Field Training Victory program prepares cadets to be the officers the Air Force needs at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, October 24, 2024. Field Training Victory occurs in most cases between the sophomore and junior year of college during a cadet's tenure in AFROTC. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)

    TAGS

    Field training
    AFROTC
    AFROTC cadets
    Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps
    Great Power Competition

