    Behind the Scenes of Hurricane Helene Relief

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Video by Tomarius Roberts 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Emergency management and disaster response personnel talk about the coordination and teamwork behind Hurricane Helene relief efforts at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 17, 2024. Hurricane Helene was a category 4 storm that devastated many communities across six states in the southeastern U.S. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 11:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

    This work, Behind the Scenes of Hurricane Helene Relief, by Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Robins AFB
    FEMA
    AFNORTH
    78th ABW
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24

