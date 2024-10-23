Behind the Scenes of Hurricane Helene Relief

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Emergency management and disaster response personnel talk about the coordination and teamwork behind Hurricane Helene relief efforts at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 17, 2024. Hurricane Helene was a category 4 storm that devastated many communities across six states in the southeastern U.S. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)