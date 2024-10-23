USACE Engineer Explains Emergency Management Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941258" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this interview, Gregg Williams, USACE ESF 3 Assistant Team Leader, explains the critical role the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plays immediately following a disaster like Hurricane Helene. He details the initial phases of response and recovery, highlighting how USACE partners with the Commonwealth of Virginia, FEMA, and other agencies to coordinate the complex effort of debris removal, infrastructure assessment, and emergency support. Williams provides insights into the division of responsibilities, the deployment of USACE personnel, and the collaborative environment within the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Richmond, Virginia, where agencies work together to meet the region’s recovery needs.