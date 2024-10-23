Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Engineer Explains Emergency Management Operations

    DUBLIN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Video by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    In this interview, Gregg Williams, USACE ESF 3 Assistant Team Leader, explains the critical role the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plays immediately following a disaster like Hurricane Helene. He details the initial phases of response and recovery, highlighting how USACE partners with the Commonwealth of Virginia, FEMA, and other agencies to coordinate the complex effort of debris removal, infrastructure assessment, and emergency support. Williams provides insights into the division of responsibilities, the deployment of USACE personnel, and the collaborative environment within the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Richmond, Virginia, where agencies work together to meet the region’s recovery needs.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 10:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 941258
    VIRIN: 241023-A-HU469-4351
    Filename: DOD_110643469
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: DUBLIN, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    Emergency Management
    Emergency Response
    Hurricane Helene
    HELENE24
    HurricaneHelene24
    CLAYTOR LAKE

