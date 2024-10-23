USACE Engineer Explains Emergency Management Operations

In this interview, Gregg Williams, USACE ESF 3 Assistant Team Leader, explains the critical role the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plays immediately following a disaster like Hurricane Helene. He details the initial phases of response and recovery, highlighting how USACE partners with the Commonwealth of Virginia, FEMA, and other agencies to coordinate the complex effort of debris removal, infrastructure assessment, and emergency support. Williams provides insights into the division of responsibilities, the deployment of USACE personnel, and the collaborative environment within the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Richmond, Virginia, where agencies work together to meet the region’s recovery needs.
|10.23.2024
|10.24.2024 10:48
|Interviews
|941258
|241023-A-HU469-4351
|DOD_110643469
|00:03:01
|DUBLIN, VIRGINIA, US
