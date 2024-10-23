Blue - Legacy Of Change Promo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Agile Combat Employment is a strategic shift in the way Airmen operate, but it's not the first time the Air Force has changed. In the new edition of BLUE on the Airman Magazine website, visit the National Museum of the United States Air Force and learn about the eras in which the service took a new direction because of historic world events, as well as some of the aircraft that played a major role. It's in the new edition of BLUE on the Airman Magazine website.