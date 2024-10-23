Agile Combat Employment is a strategic shift in the way Airmen operate, but it's not the first time the Air Force has changed. In the new edition of BLUE on the Airman Magazine website, visit the National Museum of the United States Air Force and learn about the eras in which the service took a new direction because of historic world events, as well as some of the aircraft that played a major role. It's in the new edition of BLUE on the Airman Magazine website.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 09:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941246
|VIRIN:
|241024-D-SN512-2295
|Filename:
|DOD_110643276
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Blue - Legacy Of Change Promo, by Joshua DuFrane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.