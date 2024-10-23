In this week’s look around the Air Force, three A-29 Super Tucano aircraft join the Air Force Test Pilot School fleet, allies and partners meet to prepare for next summer's Exercise Mobility Guardian 25 in the Indo-Pacific, and the new Global Household Goods Contract program rolls out to improves the relocation process for service members and their families.
|10.24.2024
|10.24.2024 08:38
|Video Productions
|941241
|241024-F-UO417-8207
|DOD_110643097
|00:02:10
|US
|5
|5
This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Test Pilot School Gets Super Tucano, Planning for Mobility Guardian 25, and the Global Household Goods Contract Program, by SrA Spencer Perkins
