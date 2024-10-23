NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 24, 2024) Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella hosts AutumnFest Oct. 19, 2024. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 08:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|941239
|VIRIN:
|241021-N-XK047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110643095
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Autumn Fest 2024, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
