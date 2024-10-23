Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Meet the Team - Helen Toledo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The "Meet the Team" project with Helen Toledo is designed to introduce and highlight key members of the USACE Buffalo organization.

    Helen's vibrant and charming personality will help highlight career growth while also breaking down negative perceptions of USACE.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 08:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 941235
    VIRIN: 241024-A-FB511-4840
    Filename: DOD_110643075
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet the Team - Helen Toledo, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Careers
    Buffalo
    STEM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download