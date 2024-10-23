The "Meet the Team" project with Helen Toledo is designed to introduce and highlight key members of the USACE Buffalo organization.
Helen's vibrant and charming personality will help highlight career growth while also breaking down negative perceptions of USACE.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 08:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|941235
|VIRIN:
|241024-A-FB511-4840
|Filename:
|DOD_110643075
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet the Team - Helen Toledo, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.