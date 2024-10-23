Meet the Team - Helen Toledo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941235" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The "Meet the Team" project with Helen Toledo is designed to introduce and highlight key members of the USACE Buffalo organization.



Helen's vibrant and charming personality will help highlight career growth while also breaking down negative perceptions of USACE.