B-Roll: U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa hosts 69th anniversary gathering at Caserma Del Din

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), hosts a small gathering to celebrate SETAF-AF’s 69th anniversary, which included a ceremonial cake cutting, at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Oct. 24, 2024. The event also featured a journal presentation by Magda Maselli, daughter of Phil Maselli, who served at SETAF-AF for 43 years. The journal documented the early history of the command. SETAF-AF provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe.
Shot List
(00:00:00) LONG SHOT: Gen. Gainey opening comments
(00:04:53) LONG SHOT: Magda Maselli speaks
(00:12:39) LONG SHOT: Journal presentation
(00:13:21) MEDIUM SHOT: Cake cutting
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 07:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941233
|VIRIN:
|241024-A-ME387-7081
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110643064
|Length:
|00:14:13
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
