    2nd Cavalry Regiment: History Video

    GERMANY

    10.24.2024

    Video by Spc. Andrew Clark 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, also known as the Second Dragoons, was formed in 1836 and is the oldest mounted cavalry regiment on continuous active service in the U.S. Army. Since its inception, 2CR has served vital roles around the world in armed conflicts. Today, the 2nd Cavalry Regiment maintains a strong presence in Germany, and provides U.S. Army Europe and Africa with a lethal and agile force capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater in order to assure allies, deter adversaries, and when ordered, defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Clark)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 09:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941231
    VIRIN: 241024-A-TQ927-7008
    Filename: DOD_110643024
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: DE

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    2nd Cavalry Regimant

