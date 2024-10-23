2nd Cavalry Regiment: History Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, also known as the Second Dragoons, was formed in 1836 and is the oldest mounted cavalry regiment on continuous active service in the U.S. Army. Since its inception, 2CR has served vital roles around the world in armed conflicts. Today, the 2nd Cavalry Regiment maintains a strong presence in Germany, and provides U.S. Army Europe and Africa with a lethal and agile force capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater in order to assure allies, deter adversaries, and when ordered, defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Clark)