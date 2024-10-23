Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AES conducts joint training with U.S. Army

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.23.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    The 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron conducts joint training with U.S. Army soldiers at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 23, 2024. The training showcased an achievement in Aeromedical Evacuation with the direct transfer of a simulated patient from a rotary-wing platform to a fixed-wing platform.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 05:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941227
    VIRIN: 241023-F-GK375-1947
    Filename: DOD_110642980
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    interoperability
    Joint training
    AES
    Army

