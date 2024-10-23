AFN PACUP: Exercise Keen Sword 25 Press Conference

Adm. Steve Koehler, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, Chief of Staff, Joint Staff, Japan Self-Defense Forces hold a press conference aboard Amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), Oct. 22, 2024. The press conference was held to commence Exercise Keen Sword 25, a biennial bilateral exercise between the Japan Self-Defense Forces, U.S. Forces Japan, and other partner nations. KS25 is designed to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance and improve the combat readiness and interoperability of participating forces. (Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)
