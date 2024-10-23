AFN PACUP: Exercise Keen Sword 25 Press Conference

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.21.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Esposito and Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Fields

    AFN Sasebo

    Adm. Steve Koehler, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, Chief of Staff, Joint Staff, Japan Self-Defense Forces hold a press conference aboard Amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), Oct. 22, 2024. The press conference was held to commence Exercise Keen Sword 25, a biennial bilateral exercise between the Japan Self-Defense Forces, U.S. Forces Japan, and other partner nations. KS25 is designed to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance and improve the combat readiness and interoperability of participating forces. (Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 23:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 941217
    VIRIN: 241022-N-BD352-1003
    Filename: DOD_110642574
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    Bilateral Exercise
    PACFLT
    JSDF
    USS San Diego (LPD 22)
    KEEN SWORD 25

