AFN PACUP: Exercise Keen Sword 25 Press Conference

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941217" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Adm. Steve Koehler, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, Chief of Staff, Joint Staff, Japan Self-Defense Forces hold a press conference aboard Amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), Oct. 22, 2024. The press conference was held to commence Exercise Keen Sword 25, a biennial bilateral exercise between the Japan Self-Defense Forces, U.S. Forces Japan, and other partner nations. KS25 is designed to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance and improve the combat readiness and interoperability of participating forces. (Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)