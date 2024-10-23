Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue October 2024 Integrated Training Exercise-Marked Law Enforcement Vehicles

    WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Video by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (October 22, 2024) Marked law enforcement vehicle belonging to the Naval Weapons Station Yorktown Security Department and York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Officer are shown onboard Cheatham Annex during the installation’s annual Blue October Integrated Training Exercise. The exercise enabled members of the installation’s security department, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire & Emergency Services, York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office along with York County Fire & Emergency Services to exercise their mutual aid agreements and train so that they are able to respond effectively to any emergent events that may arise. It also allows the participants to test interoperability and foster interagency cooperation. This year’s exercise occurred at the Navy Cargo Handling Battalion One’s complex onboard Cheatham Annex. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 22:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941213
    VIRIN: 241023-N-TG517-1188
    Filename: DOD_110642499
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US

    Master-at-Arms
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Active Shooter Exercise
    Integrated Training Exercise
    Active Threat
    Navy Security Force

