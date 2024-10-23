Blue October 2024 Integrated Training Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941212" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (October 22, 2024) A marked law enforcement vehicle belonging to the Naval Weapons Station Yorktown Security Department is shown onboard Cheatham Annex during the installation’s annual Blue October Integrated Training Exercise. The exercise enabled members of the installation’s security department, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire & Emergency Services, York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office along with York County Fire & Emergency Services to exercise their mutual aid agreements and train so that they are able to respond effectively to any emergent events that may arise. It also allows the participants to test interoperability and foster interagency cooperation. This year’s exercise occurred at the Navy Cargo Handling Battalion One’s complex onboard Cheatham Annex. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).