Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs ailing crewman from fishing vessel 78 miles offshore Kahului, Maui

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, medevacs a man from the 70-foot fishing vessel Pacific Dragon II offshore Kahului, Hawaii, Oct. 22, 2024. Personnel from the Pacific Dragon II stated that the crew member was experiencing abdominal pain. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 22:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941205
    VIRIN: 241022-G-G0214-1001
    Filename: DOD_110642450
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    Hawaii
    ASBP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download