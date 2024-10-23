Coast Guard medevacs ailing crewman from fishing vessel 78 miles offshore Kahului, Maui

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, medevacs a man from the 70-foot fishing vessel Pacific Dragon II offshore Kahului, Hawaii, Oct. 22, 2024. Personnel from the Pacific Dragon II stated that the crew member was experiencing abdominal pain. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 22:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941205
|VIRIN:
|241022-G-G0214-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110642450
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
