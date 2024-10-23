KS25| 12th Marine Littoral Regiment Lands in Hokkaido, Japan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division and Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, transport a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System in a KC-130J Super Hercules at Japan Air Self –Defense Force Kenebetsu Air Base, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 18, 2024 in preparation for exercise Keen Sword 25. High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration demonstrated the Marine Corps’ capability to rapidly emplace, fire, and displace HIMARS in austere environments. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)