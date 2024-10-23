Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KS25| 12th Marine Littoral Regiment Lands in Hokkaido, Japan

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    10.17.2024

    Video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division and Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, transport a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System in a KC-130J Super Hercules at Japan Air Self –Defense Force Kenebetsu Air Base, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 18, 2024 in preparation for exercise Keen Sword 25. High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration demonstrated the Marine Corps’ capability to rapidly emplace, fire, and displace HIMARS in austere environments. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 21:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941202
    VIRIN: 241018-M-MQ870-1001
    Filename: DOD_110642409
    Length: 00:12:34
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP

    USMC
    Marines
    Keen Sword
    JSDF
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    KS25

