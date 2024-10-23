USACE Contractors Prepare For Installation of a Potable Water System at the University of North Carolina Asheville

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Equipment is staged in preparation for the installation of a temporary water system at the University of North Carolina Asheville campus on Oct. 23, 2024.



Under the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Task Force Water is assisting the University of North Carolina Asheville with providing potable water to the university dining facility and dormitories that house nearly 1,600 students on campus.



Task Force Water is charged with assessing current water conditions as well as identifying opportunities to leverage temporary water treatment systems to expedite delivery of potable water to critical facilities in areas of North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene. The Task Force Water team currently consists of personnel from the USACE New Orleans, Memphis and Mobile Districts.



USACE brings unique capabilities to emergency responses, but is just one piece of a much larger Army and DOD team working to support federal, state, and local partners.



The Wilmington District oversees the disaster response and relief effort on behalf of USACE in North Carolina. The district provides support to western North Carolina through execution of FEMA mission assignments. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Dylan Burnell)