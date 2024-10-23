Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Contractors Prepare For Installation of a Potable Water System at the University of North Carolina Asheville

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Video by Dylan Burnell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Equipment is staged in preparation for the installation of a temporary water system at the University of North Carolina Asheville campus on Oct. 23, 2024.

    Under the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Task Force Water is assisting the University of North Carolina Asheville with providing potable water to the university dining facility and dormitories that house nearly 1,600 students on campus.

    Task Force Water is charged with assessing current water conditions as well as identifying opportunities to leverage temporary water treatment systems to expedite delivery of potable water to critical facilities in areas of North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene. The Task Force Water team currently consists of personnel from the USACE New Orleans, Memphis and Mobile Districts.

    USACE brings unique capabilities to emergency responses, but is just one piece of a much larger Army and DOD team working to support federal, state, and local partners.

    The Wilmington District oversees the disaster response and relief effort on behalf of USACE in North Carolina. The district provides support to western North Carolina through execution of FEMA mission assignments. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Dylan Burnell)

    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

