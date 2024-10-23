Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Command's Joint Navigation Warfare Center at Kirtland marks 20 years

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    377th Air Base Wing

    This video showcases Kirtland Air Force Base's Joint Navigation Warfare Center's 20th anniversary Oct. 23 hosted by Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, Space Forces Space and Combined Joint Force Space Component commander. JNWC is responsible for ensuring the systems that use GPS are resilient and can withstand jamming attempts and other attacks on the system. (Courtesy Video)

    Ceremony
    AFGSC
    20th Anniversary
    JNWC

