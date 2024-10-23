Space Command's Joint Navigation Warfare Center at Kirtland marks 20 years

This video showcases Kirtland Air Force Base's Joint Navigation Warfare Center's 20th anniversary Oct. 23 hosted by Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, Space Forces Space and Combined Joint Force Space Component commander. JNWC is responsible for ensuring the systems that use GPS are resilient and can withstand jamming attempts and other attacks on the system. (Courtesy Video)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 18:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
