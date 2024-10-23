Space Command's Joint Navigation Warfare Center at Kirtland marks 20 years

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video showcases Kirtland Air Force Base's Joint Navigation Warfare Center's 20th anniversary Oct. 23 hosted by Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, Space Forces Space and Combined Joint Force Space Component commander. JNWC is responsible for ensuring the systems that use GPS are resilient and can withstand jamming attempts and other attacks on the system. (Courtesy Video)