    B-Roll: Buoy Tender Round-up 2024

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Crewmembers from various Coast Guard Fifth District units participated in the annual Buoy Tender Round-up held in Portsmouth, Virginia on Oct. 23, 2024. Crews from U.S. Coast Guard cutters Frank Drew, Sledge, Smilax, William Tate, James Rankin, Kennebec, and Maple competed in the Survival Swim, Chain Pull, Spin & Hook, Tug-O-War, and the Heat and Beat events. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 18:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941194
    VIRIN: 240923-G-IY621-1001
    Filename: DOD_110642035
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

    Buoy Tender
    USCG
    Black Hull
    ATON
    Competition
    Aids to Navigation

