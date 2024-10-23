B-Roll: Buoy Tender Round-up 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Crewmembers from various Coast Guard Fifth District units participated in the annual Buoy Tender Round-up held in Portsmouth, Virginia on Oct. 23, 2024. Crews from U.S. Coast Guard cutters Frank Drew, Sledge, Smilax, William Tate, James Rankin, Kennebec, and Maple competed in the Survival Swim, Chain Pull, Spin & Hook, Tug-O-War, and the Heat and Beat events. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)