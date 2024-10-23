B-Roll: Buoy Tender Round-up 2024

Crewmembers from various Coast Guard Fifth District units participated in the annual Buoy Tender Round-up held in Portsmouth, Virginia on Oct. 23, 2024. Crews from U.S. Coast Guard cutters Frank Drew, Sledge, Smilax, William Tate, James Rankin, Kennebec, and Maple competed in the Survival Swim, Chain Pull, Spin & Hook, Tug-O-War, and the Heat and Beat events. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)
