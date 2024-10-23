Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LCDR Troncozo - San Fran 49ers Shout-out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Meranda Onouye 

    Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton

    Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton associate director for branch clinics, Lt. Cmdr. Melissa Troncozo a shoutout to a friend and cheers on the San Francisco 49ers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 18:18
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 941193
    VIRIN: 241022-N-HK234-3453
    PIN: 241022-N
    Filename: DOD_110642034
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: REDWOOD FALLS, MINNESOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LCDR Troncozo - San Fran 49ers Shout-out, by PO3 Meranda Onouye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    Sports
    NFL49ers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download