USACE Planning and Response Teams Surveys Debris at Claytor Lake

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) personnel conducted a detailed survey of Claytor Lake to document large areas of debris for prioritized removal. Regulatory Specialist Chester Bigalow accompanied Trevor Casey, USACE quality assurance representative, as he assessed the debris fields caused by Hurricane Helene.



This comprehensive survey will guide the safe and efficient recovery of Claytor Lake, ensuring both public safety and the lake's continued recreational and operational use.



(Aerial Image Credit: Daniel Monroe)