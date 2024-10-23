U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) personnel conducted a detailed survey of Claytor Lake to document large areas of debris for prioritized removal. Regulatory Specialist Chester Bigalow accompanied Trevor Casey, USACE quality assurance representative, as he assessed the debris fields caused by Hurricane Helene.
This comprehensive survey will guide the safe and efficient recovery of Claytor Lake, ensuring both public safety and the lake's continued recreational and operational use.
(Aerial Image Credit: Daniel Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 20:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941190
|VIRIN:
|241023-A-HU469-6338
|Filename:
|DOD_110641991
|Length:
|00:07:16
|Location:
|DUBLIN, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USACE Planning and Response Teams Surveys Debris at Claytor Lake, by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
