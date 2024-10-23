Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Planning and Response Teams Surveys Debris at Claytor Lake

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DUBLIN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Video by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) personnel conducted a detailed survey of Claytor Lake to document large areas of debris for prioritized removal. Regulatory Specialist Chester Bigalow accompanied Trevor Casey, USACE quality assurance representative, as he assessed the debris fields caused by Hurricane Helene.

    This comprehensive survey will guide the safe and efficient recovery of Claytor Lake, ensuring both public safety and the lake's continued recreational and operational use.

    (Aerial Image Credit: Daniel Monroe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 20:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941190
    VIRIN: 241023-A-HU469-6338
    Filename: DOD_110641991
    Length: 00:07:16
    Location: DUBLIN, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Planning and Response Teams Surveys Debris at Claytor Lake, by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Emergency Response
    Hurricane Helene
    HELENE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download