Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton commanding officer Capt. Jenny Burkett provides a shoutout to her alma mater the University of Virginia.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 16:47
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|941186
|VIRIN:
|241022-N-HK234-5860
|PIN:
|241022-N
|Filename:
|DOD_110641738
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|VINTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CAPT Burkett - University of Virginia Cavaliers, by PO3 Meranda Onouye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
United States Navy