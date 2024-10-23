Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Resolute crew returns home, offloads approximately $115 million worth of drugs in St. Petersburg

    ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Resolute unload interdicted narcotics onto Sector St. Petersburg South Moorings, Florida, Oct. 23, 2024. Armed Coast Guardsmen stood watch over the interdicted drugs to ensure security and accountability of the seized contraband. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski and Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 16:19
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, US

    USCG
    Florida
    Coast Guard
    drug interdiction
    D7
    (WMEC-620) Resolute

