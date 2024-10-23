video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this video you will see a studio interview with AFRL’s Senior Research Aerospace Engineer Joanna Hinks discussing International GNSS Day.



International GNSS Day is an opportunity to celebrate the worldwide impact of Global Navigation Satellite Systems (including GPS in the United States, and a number of other navigation constellations around the world). International GNSS Day is celebrated on October 23 each year because all GNSS constellations transmit signals that are based on multiples of 10.23 MHz.