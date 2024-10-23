Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    International GNSS Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Video by Allen Winston 

    377th Air Base Wing

    In this video you will see a studio interview with AFRL’s Senior Research Aerospace Engineer Joanna Hinks discussing International GNSS Day.

    International GNSS Day is an opportunity to celebrate the worldwide impact of Global Navigation Satellite Systems (including GPS in the United States, and a number of other navigation constellations around the world). International GNSS Day is celebrated on October 23 each year because all GNSS constellations transmit signals that are based on multiples of 10.23 MHz.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 16:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 941177
    VIRIN: 241023-F-LL930-1000
    Filename: DOD_110641633
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International GNSS Day, by Allen Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    Kirtland AFB
    ION
    GNSS Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download