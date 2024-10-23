In this video you will see a studio interview with AFRL’s Senior Research Aerospace Engineer Joanna Hinks discussing International GNSS Day.
International GNSS Day is an opportunity to celebrate the worldwide impact of Global Navigation Satellite Systems (including GPS in the United States, and a number of other navigation constellations around the world). International GNSS Day is celebrated on October 23 each year because all GNSS constellations transmit signals that are based on multiples of 10.23 MHz.
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 16:09
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|941177
|VIRIN:
|241023-F-LL930-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110641633
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Hometown:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, International GNSS Day, by Allen Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.