Rebecca Dunkin supports Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors (PEO IEW&S) as a Budget Analyst under Project Manager Aircraft Survivability Equipment (PM ASE). In this video, she shares some of the requirements of her job, what she enjoys most about her job and some of the positive attributes of the organization.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.1901
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 16:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|941175
|VIRIN:
|240918-A-BA022-3628
|Filename:
|DOD_110641540
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Hometown:
|HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Acquisition Workforce at PEO IEWS, by Shawn Nesaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.