    Acquisition Workforce at PEO IEWS

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    Video by Shawn Nesaw 

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    Rebecca Dunkin supports Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors (PEO IEW&S) as a Budget Analyst under Project Manager Aircraft Survivability Equipment (PM ASE). In this video, she shares some of the requirements of her job, what she enjoys most about her job and some of the positive attributes of the organization.

    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 16:24
    Category: Interviews
    TAGS

    Civilian
    office
    Workforce
    PM ASE

