Acquisition Workforce at PEO IEWS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941175" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Rebecca Dunkin supports Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors (PEO IEW&S) as a Budget Analyst under Project Manager Aircraft Survivability Equipment (PM ASE). In this video, she shares some of the requirements of her job, what she enjoys most about her job and some of the positive attributes of the organization.